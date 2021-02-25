Alicia Purdy Seeks GOP Nod For Albany Mayor

A Christian blogger and influencer has entered the race for Albany mayor.





With the Empire State Plaza as backdrop, Alicia Purdy said she’ll seek the Republican nod in a bid to challenge second-term Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan.



"I will not be the queen of Albany. I'm the Team Captain of Albany. There's a big difference. What a mayor is here to do is empower the people, because we're only as strong as our weakest team member. And that's where we're gonna begin."



Purdy says she was moved to run by poverty, racism, high taxes and shootings plaguing the city.



Purdy has blogged critically about social issues like abortion rights and same-sex marriage. She said they are federal issues that “have nothing to do with running the city of Albany.”



Purdy becomes the sixth candidate in the race, which includes entertainer Greg Aidala, minister Valerie Faust, activist Lukee Forbes and long-time advocate Marlon Anderson.