 Albany Skyway Construction To Start This Month

Albany Skyway Construction To Start This Month

By Ian Pickus 19 minutes ago
    Albany Skyway rendering by Stantec

Construction on a long-planned elevated park in Albany will begin this month. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the Albany Skyway project will transform an underused ramp off Interstate 787 into an aerial park. Construction is expected to be done by the end of the year.

Advocates for the project say it will provide new parkland, expand recreational opportunities, and provide a safe way for bikers and pedestrians to access the Hudson Riverfront and connecting bike trail.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says funding for the $13 million project once seemed out of reach.

“Now just have chipped away it and chipped away at it and made the case for a linear park and we're moving it forward to reality," Sheehan said.

The state Department of Transportation will oversee construction on the half-mile Skyway.

