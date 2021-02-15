Albany Police Searching For Teenagers, Infant

Albany Police are searching for two teenagers and an infant who were last seen Sunday afternoon.

Police say 17-year-old Jalia Ashley and 14-year-old Ruby Legree were seen leaving a home on Colby Street near Hunter Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Legree had her one-month old daughter with her.

Police says Ashley is Black, 5’10” and weighing about 200 pounds with braided hair. She was last seen wearing burgundy pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers.

Legree is also Black, 5'1" and weighs about 160 pounds with braided hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a long white coat and black boots.

The infant was in a black and white polka-dotted carrier.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Police at 518-438-4000.