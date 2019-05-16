Adirondack Council Spokesman John Sheehan Discusses Adirondack Issues

The Adirondack Council is among the largest advocacy organizations lobbying for the environmental stability of the 6 million-acre Adirondack Park in northern New York. With its goal to “ensure the ecological integrity and wild character” of the region, its representatives track legislation at the state capitol in Albany. Council Spokesman John Sheehan tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley there are a number of issues the group is working on. In the first part of our conversation with Sheehan, he notes it’s a long list for the legislature to address before the session ends next month.

“I think the two most likely things to happen are the Health and Safety Land Account which has to be authorized by the state legislature. That is the enabling legislation from the constitutional amendment that was passed to allow the use of small parcels of Forest Preserve along town and county roads to provide broadband access, straighten out dangerous curves, provide water and sewer lines into places they don’t go right now and to otherwise make it easier for the community to exist next to the Forest Preserve. We’re also expecting that there will be a small reform to the Adirondack Park Agency’s rules and regulations this year. That legislation will allow the Park Agency to require more open space be left when someone is developing a large undeveloped parcel in the wildest parts of the park.”

Our conversation with Adirondack Council Spokesman John Sheehan will continue on a future edition of Midday Magazine.