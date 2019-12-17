Adam Platt: Glutton For Nourishment

People always tell Adam Platt that he has a dream job. As a restaurant critic for “New York” magazine since 2000, Platt has tasted some of the best meals and cocktails around the world — all on an expense account.

But as Platt writes in his new memoir, “The Book of Eating: Adventures in Professional Gluttony,” writing about food in the big city and beyond has had its share of drawbacks: from the many nights out eating disappointing meals to flare-ups with chefs who would trade a limb for another star to the weight and health battles that Platt’s career has exacerbated.

Nearly two decades and innumerable food fads later, Platt remains on the job.