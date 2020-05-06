51% #1606: A U.S. College Professor Works With Families In China On PPE Donations

On this week’s 51%, hear about families in China donating equipment to a college; a film looks at women outside the prison system; and Gilles Malkine profiles a doctor who took a stance in the face of corporate pressure.

A number of families in China banded together and donated personal protective equipment to Poughkeepsie, New York-based Vassar College during the COVID-19 pandemic. The PPE has gone to students on the Poughkeepsie campus who could not go home, as well as employees. The majority of the PPE, though, has been donated to local hospitals and first responders. I spoke with a Vassar professor who worked with the families in China.

And now, a New York City pediatric nurse reflects on her role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anya Schultz produced this interview with pediatric nurse Caitlin Roberts.

Every year, the Carey Institute for Global Good in rural Albany County, New York serves as a refuge for journalists and documentarians from around the globe through its Logan Nonfiction Program. Its latest residencies wrapped in March, just before the pandemic took hold. Fellows have been tackling subjects ranging from climate change to the U.S. prison system. 51%’s Jesse King stopped by the campus in Rensselaerville and has this report.

Before COVID-19 curtailed gatherings, there was a gathering of strange girls, who will gather again. A Conspiracy of Strange Girls is a Twin Cities arts collective open to all women, femme-identifying, non-binary or genderqueer people creating art dealing with the unusual, the unfamiliar or the mysterious.

This was produced by KFAI's Dixie Treichel.

Gilles Malkine brings us a profile from his Women in History series, focusing on a doctor who refused to bow to corporate pressure and release a drug without adequate testing.

Gilles Malkine is a writer, musician, actor, composer, and advocate for people with disabilities. He lives in upstate New York. His Women in History series contains essays that depict the lives and accomplishments of women who made a difference against significant odds.

