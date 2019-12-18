Related Program: 
51% #1586: A Veteran Advocates To End Military Sexual Trauma

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
    Janelle Mendez

On this week’s 51%, we meet a veteran who suffered sexual violence and now advocates for ending military sexual trauma and writer Dr. Jeri Burns shares an essay on synagogue doors and letting in the light. 

NYS Restoration of Honor Act featuring U.S. Marine Corps veteran Janelle Mendez, who was the victim of military sexual trauma.  

And now writer Dr. Jeri Burns shares her take on Hanukkah lights. 

Dr. Jeri Burns is a storyteller, writer and educator living in New York's Hudson Valley. You can find her at storycrafters.com. Burns also is an adjunct professor in the Department of Communication at the State University of New York at New Paltz. 

