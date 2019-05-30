$4.1 Million Project Begins To Convert Dangerous Intersection Into A Roundabout

Construction is starting on one of the last public works projects planned as part of the recovery from the devastating tornado that hit Springfield, Massachusetts eight years ago this Saturday.

The Six Corners intersection, a landmark where four streets ( Hancock, Walnut, Ashley and Alden streets) meet at odd angles that make it difficult for motorists and pedestrians to safely navigate, is being replaced by a roundabout.

It’s a design that should reduce accidents and traffic congestion at what is currently one of the city’s most dangerous intersections, according to Chris Cignoli, Springfield’s director of public works.

"I really can't wait to see this job done. It is the first roundabout in the city of Springfield," said Cignoli.

The idea for the roundabout came several years ago as residents of the Maple High-Six Corners area met to plan the recovery from the tornado that pummeled the neighborhood on June 1, 2011.

"This is really a brainchild of the neighborhood," said Cignoli.

Roundabouts are not rotaries, according to Cignoli. Rotaries, he said, have significantly larger diameters, allowing traffic to move through at higher speeds.

"This is really meant to be a 10-15 miles-per-hour intersection versus where you have rotaries people are going 35,40,45 miles-per-hour depending on the size," said Cignoli.

For comparison, he noted the Memorial Ave Rotary and North End Bridge Rotary, both in West Springfield and both built in the 1950s, with roundabouts constructed in Northampton and Amherst in the last decade.

The roundabout will make it safer for motorists and pedestrians according to Cignoli.

"We created some bike lanes and pedestrian lanes to get around the whole intersection," said Cignoli adding there would be pedestrian crossings at each street in the roundabout.

City Councilor Melvin Edwards, who is also president of the Maple High-Six Corners Neighborhood Council, said the neighborhood has been transformed since the tornado with new housing, a new elementary school, an early education center, and several public works projects.

"From those ashes and the tragic events of that day, a lot of investment has occured in this general area," said Edwards. "We are very appreciative on the state level, the federal level and leadership from the mayor's office on investing in the neighborhood."

The Six Corners intersection replacement will cost $4.1 million. The city received $2.8 million from the MassWorks Infrastructure Improvement program, and $232,000 from the federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds. The city contributed $1.1 million, according to Mayor Domenic Sarno.

"It is going to enhance the neighborhood, the traffic flow and be very very good for the area businesses," said Sarno.

As part of the project, a gas station-convenience store and a house were taken by the city through eminent domain and torn down.