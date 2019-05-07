2019 O+ Art, Music and Wellness Festival

O+ was founded in 2010 in Kingston, NY by a small group of artists-activists, doctors and a dentist. It is now a national nonprofit working in cities around the country that builds long-term relationships between creatives and health & wellness providers to help strengthen local communities.

Their year-round efforts culminate in one-day and weekend-long celebrations, during which underinsured artists and musicians create and perform in exchange for a variety of services donated by doctors, dentists and complementary care providers.

Now we talk to the O+ Festival happening this weekend in North Adams, MA – May 10-11. We welcome:

Jessica Sweeney, O+ Festival North Adams Director

North Adams resident and artist. Founder of Common Folk Artist Collective and the Roots Teen Center in North Adams.

Mark Pettus, MD, Berkshire Health Systems

Director of Medical Education for Berkshire Medical Center, and as Medical Director of Population Health & Wellness for Berkshire Health Systems.

Amanda Chilson, O+ Festival North Adams Clinic Director

Mass in Motion Project Coordinator at Northern Berkshire Community Coalition (NBCC).

Shannon Donnell, RN, aka Shannon D. Light O+ Festival Kingston Clinic Director

Shannon has been a Registered Nurse in Critical Care since 2004 and has also worked in hospice and at the nurse-run ALS Regional Center of St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany. She’s been at the helm of the O+ Artists’ Clinic as Nurse-in-Charge since 2015. She holds a Bachelors in Music Performance from the Crane School of Music and is a recovering classical flutist.

opositivefestival.org for more information about the May 10-11th festival this weekend in North Adams, MA.