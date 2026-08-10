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Vox Pop

Medical Monday 8/10/26: Neurosurgery with Dr. David Penn

Published August 10, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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Dr. David Penn
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Dr. David Penn

We welcome Dr. David Penn, a neurosurgeon from Northwell Health Neurosurgery. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Dr. David L. Penn did his undergraduate training at Duke University. While in high school and college, he did research on cerebrovascular disease at NY Presbyterian-Columbia and Duke University which is where he first became interested in neurosurgery.

After college, Dr. Penn has a graduate degree in Physiology from New York Medical college and went to medical school at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University. He completed his residency training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Penn completed a fellowship in skull base neurosurgery and cerebrovascular neurosurgery.

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Vox Pop Medical Mondayneurosurgery
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