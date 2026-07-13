Medical Monday 7/13/26: Spine Surgery with Dr. Kevin McCracken

St. Peter's Health Partners Dr. Kevin McCracken

We welcome Dr. Kevin McCracken, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with St. Peter’s Orthopedics. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Dr Kevin McCracken has extensive experience in the treatment of adult and adolescent patients with spine disorders. Over the past 25 years, he has completed more than 10,000 spine procedures ranging from minimally invasive procedures to complex reconstructive surgery for scoliosis and spinal deformity.

Dr. McCracken received his medical degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark.