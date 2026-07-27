Medical Monday 7/27/26: Otolaryngology with Dr. Christine Kim

Albany Med Dr. Christine Kim

Joining us to talk about ear health and hearing care is Dr. Christine Kim of Albany Med. Aaron Shellow-Lavine hosts.

Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Dr. Kim is an otologist (ear specialist) who treats hearing and balance disorders. She cares for patients with a wide range of ear issues, including chronic infections, tumors, hearing loss/tinnitus, and vertigo. She also performs cochlear implantation and other ear surgeries.

Dr. Kim completed a fellowship in otology and neurotology at the Silverstein Institute in Sarasota, Fla. She completed her residency training in otolaryngology at Albany Medical College, where she also earned her medical degree.