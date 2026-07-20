Medical Monday 7/20/26: Bariatric Surgery with Dr. Shawn Liechty

We welcome Dr. Shawn Liechty from Northwell Health. He is a board-certified general surgeon fellowship-trained in advanced minimally invasive and bariatric surgery. Aaron Shellow-Lavine hosts.

The Vox Pop listener line is 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Liechty's specialty training includes advanced laparoscopic and robotic approaches for various metabolic and bariatric surgeries including adjustable gastric band, sleeve gastrectomy, roux-en-y gastric bypass, one anastomosis gastric bypass, duodenal switch and revisional surgery for weight regain and complications. Additionally, he has extensive training and interest in various diseases of the gastrointestinal tract including hernia, gallbladder disease and GERD.

Dr. Liechty was nominated by his peers for compassionate care and inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society, which promotes humanity in medicine.