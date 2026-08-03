Medical Monday 8/3/26: Headaches and Neurology with Dr. Susan Broner

We discuss headache and migraine treatment with Dr. Susan Broner of St. Peter's MS and Headache Center. Ray Graf hosts.

St. Peter's Health Partners Dr. Susan Broner

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Dr. Susan Broner is a nationally recognized Headache Specialist at the St. Peter's MS and Headache Center. Dr. Broner is dual board-certified in Headache Medicine and Neurology and has been in practice for over 20 years treating patients with all types of headache disorders.



Dr. Broner has a special interest in migraine in women and in addressing the needs of underserved populations. She has authored and co-authored numerous articles on headache in peer-reviewed journals and books and has lectured on headache locally and nationally in academic, corporate and community settings. She is active in the American Headache Society and has been featured as an expert on TV, Radio and in many popular magazines.