Medical Monday 6/8/26: Cardiology with Dr. Christopher Dibble

St. Peter's Health Partners Dr. Christopher Dibble

We welcome Dr. Christopher Dibble, a cardiologist with St. Peter’s Cardiology Associates. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at 2pm with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Christopher Dibble is board-certified in cardiovascular disease with additional training in echocardiography, vascular ultrasound, and nuclear cardiology. His practice encompasses all areas of noninvasive cardiology, with a focus on cardiovascular prevention as well as the evaluation and management of chest pain, shortness of breath, coronary artery disease, arrhythmias, heart failure, as well as other cardiac conditions.

Dr. Dibble earned his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He completed his Internal Medicine residency and a cardiovascular disease fellowship at Penn, where he also earned a master’s in clinical cardiovascular epidemiology.