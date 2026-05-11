Medical Monday 5/11/26: Neurosurgery with Dr. Jon Lebovitz

Nuvance Health Dr. Jon Lebovitz

Dr. Jon Lebovitz, chief of neuro-interventional surgery at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, joins us to discuss treatment of cerebrovascular conditions such as brain aneurysms and strokes. We'll also discuss neck, back and overall spine conditions, as well as brain tumors. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time (2pm) is 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Jonathon Lebovitz is a fellowship-trained neurosurgeon who specializes in cerebrovascular neurosurgery. He has a particular focus on minimally invasive techniques and brought radial neuro interventions to his practice in Fairfield County for both diagnostic procedures as well as the treatment of stroke and brain aneurysms. He also focuses on the treatment of degenerative spine and traumatic injuries to the brain and spine.