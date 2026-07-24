Food Friday 7/24/26: Ice Cream with Megan Kitsock and Julian Hom

We welcome Megan Kitsock of Supreme Soft Serve and Julian Hom of Alleyway Ice Cream to take your questions about the cold stuff! Aaron Shellow-Lavine hosts.

The number to call: 800-348-2551 Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Supreme Soft Serve is a woman owned and operated soft serve ice cream truck that expertly serves up delicious soft serve and custom toppings at weddings and events. Founder Megan Kitsock uses only the finest locally, ethically sourced, and sustainable ingredients and packaging. Megan is an 18 year ice cream veteran working in both hard and soft ice cream - in every position from retail sales to plant manager or CEO. She’s passionate about all-natural and

delusionally delicious desserts.

Alleyway Ice Cream is a closet sized ice cream shop located down an alleyway in Saugerties, NY. Its celebrated flavors range from classics like Belgian Chocolate and Madagascar Vanilla to the unexpected, like Thai Tea Cookies and Cream, Ube Heath Bar Crunch, Black Sesame Caramel, and Banana Pudding. Despite its tiny footprint, Alleyway has become a destination and is ranked the 34th best ice cream shop in the country on Yelp. Owner Julian Hom and crew also make and sell pints in local stores, so Alleyway's ice cream can be enjoyed year round. Julian went to Penn State’s Ice Cream College to learn the science. He spends winters inventing new flavors and summers connecting with customers.