Food Friday 6/26/26: Nutrition with Emily Horstman, RD

We talk healthy eating and better living with Emily Horstman, a Registered Dietitian and the founder of HealthierSpan, a longevity nutrition coaching practice. Ray Graf hosts.

Courtesy of HealthierSpan.com Emily Horstman

Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Emily Horstman's work is deeply rooted in the belief that how we eat directly impacts how well we live. She works with clients on everything from cardiovascular and metabolic health to GLP-1 medication support to the small daily habits that quietly change everything over time.

Emily's approach never focuses on restriction or guilt, instead, it emphasizes self-respect and the conviction that your body is worth befriending, not fighting.

Outside of her one-on-one and group coaching work, Emily Horstman hosts the Antidotes for Anxiety & Aging podcast and newsletter, where she brings in fellow practitioners, researchers, friends and other guests to talk honestly about what longevity looks like in real life.