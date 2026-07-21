Therapeutic massage and pain relief with Laura Brown 7/21/26

Courtesy of Capital Region Therapeutic Massage Laura Brown, PT

We explore therapeutic massage and advance pain relieving techniques with Laura Brown of Capital Region Therapeutic Massage. Josh Landes hosts.

Call in at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Laura Brown, MSPT, LMT, is a physical therapist and licensed massage therapist with nearly 30 years of experience helping people reduce pain and improve mobility. She specializes in therapeutic massage, Scrambler Therapy for neuropathic pain, and MLS Laser Therapy for pain and inflammation, offering non-invasive options for people looking to feel better and move better without more medication or surgery.