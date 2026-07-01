Home Improvement with Darren Tracy 7/1/26

Darren Tracy returns to Studio A to answer questions and offer advice about home maintenance and repair. Ray Graf hosts.

800-348-2551 is the number to call. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Darren Tracy is a licensed professional engineer and master plumber. A certified building analyst, Darren Tracy owns West Branch Engineering, located in Saratoga Springs, NY. Darren is Acting President of the Capital District Chapter of the NYS Society of Professional Engineers.

Darren maintains a very helpful YouTube channel. Here are a couple videos from that page.

Here are links to NYSERDA programs that help New York homeowners save energy. Empower is based on income (or in some cases location) and provides the opportunity for several free energy saving services.

The Comfort Home Program is not income eligible, but still provides some financial assistance. Energy audits for both are free.