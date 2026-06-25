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Vox Pop

Gardening 6/25/26

Published June 25, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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WAMC

Summer is here. Our team of experts is back with tips for keeping your lawn and garden in great shape. Ray Graf hosts.

Call 800-348-2551 at show time (2pm) and ask your question. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward owns and operates Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Dale-Ila Riggs is the owner/operator of The Berry Patch, a first generation diversified farm in Stephentown NY. She grows pesticide-free blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries as well as diversified vegetable crops and cut flowers.

Tags
Vox Pop FertilizerLandis ArboretumWard's NurseryThe Berry PatchFaddegon's Nurseryfruits and vegetables
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