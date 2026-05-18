Medical Monday 5/18/26: Vascular Surgery with Dr. Clement Darling

We welcome Dr. Clement Darling, Chief of Vascular Surgery at Albany Med. Sarah La Duke hosts.

Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Albany Med Dr. Clement Darling

Dr. Clement Darling specializes in carotid artery surgery to prevent strokes, repair of thoracic and aortic aneurysms to prevent rupture, both by open surgery and minimally invasive techniques, arterial reconstruction of the aorta and peripheral arteries for arterial insufficiency, as well as all arterial, venous and lymphatic operative and non-operative therapies.

A fellow of the American College of Surgeons, he is a past president of the Society for Vascular Surgery as well as a past president of the New England and Eastern Vascular and Endovascular Society. A leader in his field, Dr. Darling has lectured on various topics throughout the globe and has authored more than 240 peer-reviewed papers and 150 book chapters. Dr. Darling completed a fellowship in vascular surgery at Albany Medical Center and his residency at Harvard Deaconess in Boston. He received his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati.

As an esteemed surgeon educator, he was inducted into the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Academy of Master Surgeon Educators in 2022. The ACS Academy of Master Surgeon Educators recognizes surgeon educators who have devoted their lives to their respective fields. Its mission is to advance the science and practice of lifelong surgical education and training across all specialties.