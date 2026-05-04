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Vox Pop

Medical Monday 5/4/26: Orthopedic Surgery with Dr. Kyle Angelicola-Richardson

Published May 4, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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Dr. Kyle Angicola-Richardson
Saint Peter's Health Partners
Dr. Kyle Angicola-Richardson

We welcome Dr. Kyle Angelicola-Richardson, an orthopedic surgeon practicing with St. Peter’s Orthopedics. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call with your question: 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Kyle Angelicola-Richardson specializes in the complex care of hands and upper extremities including osteoarthritis management and shoulder and elbow joint replacement. He earned his medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. He completed an orthopedic surgery residency at Albany Medical Center and a fellowship in hand and upper extremity surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City.

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Vox Pop Medical Mondayorthopedic surgerySt. Peter's Health Partners
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