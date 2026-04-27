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Vox Pop

Medical Monday 4/27/26: Surgical Oncology with Dr. Sandra DiBrito

Published April 27, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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Dr. Sandra DiBrito
Albany Med
Dr. Sandra DiBrito

We are joined by Dr. Sandra DiBrito, a surgical oncologist from Albany Med. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551.

Dr. DiBrito specializes in the treatment of cancer or benign lesions involving the stomach, small intestine, liver, pancreas and biliary tree, spleen, and other intraabdominal and retroperitoneal locations. She has a special interest in managing liver metastases from colorectal cancer. She is certified in robotic surgery and uses a minimally invasive approach for pancreas, liver, and gastric surgeries, when possible.

Dr. DiBrito earned her medical degree at Boston University, completed her surgical residency at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, a Complex General Surgical Oncology fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, and she earned her doctoral degree in Clinical Investigation at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.

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Vox Pop Medical Mondayoncology
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