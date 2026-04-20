Medical Monday 4/20/26: Audiology with Dr. Maggie McCarthy

Photo courtesy of Albany ENT and Allergy Services Dr. Maggie McCarthy

We welcome Dr. Maggie McCarthy of Albany ENT and Allergy Services. Ray Graf hosts.

Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. McCarthy is an audiologist specializing in the treatment of hearing loss, tinnitus, and providing preventative education. She attended the College of Saint Rose and received her doctorate of audiology from Indiana University.

Prior to joining the AENT family, Dr. McCarthy served as an audiologist in the U.S. Navy at home and abroad. Dr. McCarthy is a member of multiple professional organizations and holds a Certificate of Clinical Competence – Audiology from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.