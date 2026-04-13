Medical Monday 4/13/26: Interventional Cardiology with Dr. Jonathan Sevilla Cazes

We welcome Dr. Jonathan Sevilla Cazes, an interventional cardiologist with Nuvance Health, part of Northwell Health. He sees patients at The Heart Center in Poughkeepsie. Ray Graf hosts.

Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Courtesy of Nuvance Health Dr. Jonathan Sevilla Cazes

Dr. Sevilla specializes in the treatment of coronary artery disease through minimally invasive procedures. He also provides comprehensive general cardiology care.



Dr. Sevilla is board certified in internal medicine, general cardiology and adult comprehensive echocardiography. A native of Mexico, Dr. Sevilla moved to the United States for college and medical training.

He earned his medical degree from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and completed his internal medicine residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Following residency, Dr. Sevilla pursued a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and an advanced fellowship in interventional cardiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, both in Boston.