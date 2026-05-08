Food Friday 5/8/26: Plant-based cooking with Wendy Grossman

Photo by Ron Van Beek Wendy and friend

We welcome back Wendy Grossman of Wendy's Vegetarian Kitchen for a chat about cooking with things that grow in the ground. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Wendy Grossman is passionate about from-scratch cooking, utilizing locally sourced, organic ingredients to champion local farms. Her culinary journey included pioneering plant-based restaurants like Arnolds Turtle, Angelica's Kitchen, Garden Cafe, and Menla Mountain Retreat.

These days, Wendy lends her expertise to catering private dinner parties, Airbnb, boutique weddings, corporate clients, and retreats. Wendy's Nutty Cheese, an award-winning plant based cheese, has garnered nationwide acclaim since its launch in 2010.