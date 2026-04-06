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Medical Monday 4/6/26: Thoracic/Esophageal Surgery with Dr. Tracey Weigel

Published April 6, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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WAMC

We welcome Dr. Tracey Weigel of Albany Thoracic and Esophageal Surgery. Ray Graf hosts.

Call with your question at show time. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Dr. Tracey Weigel
Photo courtesy of St. Peter's Health Partners
Dr. Tracey Weigel

Dr. Tracey Weigel is an experienced thoracic surgeon with Albany Thoracic and Esophageal Surgery. A practicing surgeon for more than 30 years, Dr. Weigel specializes in robotic and minimally invasive procedures for conditions including lung and esophageal cancers, high-risk COPD, hiatal hernia, and GERD. 

Prior to joining St. Peter’s Health Partners, Dr. Weigel served as chief of thoracic surgery at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York. She completed a residency in general surgery at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and received her medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. 

To learn more: https://www.sphp.com/provider/tracey-lee-weigel-md-thoracic-and-cardiac-surgery

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Vox Pop Medical Mondaythoracic surgery
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