Virology with Eric Yager 4/1/26

Measles has been in the news of late, along with the usual colds and flu that are with us all the time. There is never a bad time to check in with our favorite virologist, Dr. Eric Yager of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Eric Yager, Department Chair of Allied Health Sciences at ACPHS, has a PhD in Biomedical Sciences from the University at Albany. He teaches Virology, Biology, Microbiology, and Genetics.