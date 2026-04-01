© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Virology with Eric Yager 4/1/26

Published April 1, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

Measles has been in the news of late, along with the usual colds and flu that are with us all the time. There is never a bad time to check in with our favorite virologist, Dr. Eric Yager of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Eric Yager, Department Chair of Allied Health Sciences at ACPHS, has a PhD in Biomedical Sciences from the University at Albany. He teaches Virology, Biology, Microbiology, and Genetics.

Tags
Vox Pop virologyDr. Eric Yager
Related Content