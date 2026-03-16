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Vox Pop

Medical Monday 3/16/26: Rheumatology with Dr. Michael Allen

Published March 16, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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Dr. Michael Allen
Photo courtesy of Albany Med
Dr. Michael Allen

We welcome Dr. Michael Allen to talk rheumatology and take your calls. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time: 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Michael Allen is a rheumatologist at Albany Medical Center, where he treats patients with scleroderma, sarcoidosis, rheumatoid arthritis-associated interstitial lung disease, and general rheumatic conditions, including lupus, gout, and psoriatic arthritis.

Dr. Allen completed a fellowship in rheumatology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and a residency in internal medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, both in New York City. He earned his medical degree from the American Medical Program at Tel Aviv University in Israel.

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Vox Pop Medical Mondayrheumatology
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