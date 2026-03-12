© 2026
Vox Pop

Gardening 3/12/26

Published March 12, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC

Spring is on the way, the gardeners among us are champing at the bit, and we are back in full swing in Studio A. The green thumb squad returns to Studio A to answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.

Call 800-348-2551 at show time (2pm) and ask your question. Or email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward owns and operates Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Dale-Ila Riggs is the owner/operator of The Berry Patch, a first generation diversified farm in Stephentown NY. She grows pesticide-free blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries as well as diversified vegetable crops and cut flowers.

