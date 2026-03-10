© 2026
Vox Pop

Birding with Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart 3/10/26

Published March 10, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC

Spring is almost here and our winged friends are getting active! Julie Hart and Rich Guthrie are back to answer your birding questions. Ray Graf hosts.

Give us a call at show time, 2pm. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York state DEC and he is the regional reviewer for the premiere birding site, e-bird.

Julie Hart is the project coordinator of the New York Breeding Bird Atlas. She has a focus on bird conservation and citizen science.

