Weather with Ryan Finn 3/24/26

Spring has sprung... and not a moment too soon! We talk weather with Spectrum News 1 meteorologist Ryan Finn. Ray Graf hosts.

Call with your weather question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Ryan Finn is a SUNY Albany graduate and a proud Troy native. After a five-year stint in Syracuse, Ryan returned to his hometown to work as a full-time meteorologist with the Spectrum News 1 Capital Region team.

Throughout Ryan’s time with the Spectrum News 1 weather team, Ryan has covered countless impactful stories. More so, Ryan works on the annual Winter Weather Outlook each year, bracing the Capital Region for what’s to come in the wintry months ahead. Among all of the stories he’s shared, his coverage of Hurricane Irene sticks out to him the most.

About Spectrum News 1:

Spectrum News 1 is available on channels 1, 9 and 200 exclusively on Spectrum for customers in the New York State Capital region including Saratoga, Glen Falls and Pittsfield, MA. Spectrum News Albany serves the Capital District of eastern New York and Hudson Valley with 24-hour local news, politics, features and weather seven days a week. The 24-hour news channel shares content with over 30 local news and regional sports networks, owned and operated by Charter Communications. The channel first launched on October 11, 2002.