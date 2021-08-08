Archived Weather Feed July 2026

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Sunny today. Highs in the lower 80s.
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Sunny today. Highs in the upper 70s.
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Mostly sunny today. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
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NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
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NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Monday, June 8, 2026.
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Mostly sunny today. Highs in the lower 60s.
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A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the lower 60s.
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Cloudy with rain today and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs ranging from the mid 50s near the Canadian border to the upper 60s to near 70 in southern NY and New England .
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Cloudy with rain today and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs ranging from the mid 50s near the Canadian border to the upper 60s to near 70 in southern NY and New England .
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Partly sunny today with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.