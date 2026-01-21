© 2026
Pets and Vets 1/21/26

Published January 21, 2026 at 1:42 PM EST
We welcome back Dr. Carrie O'Loughlin, Dr. Susan Sikule and Dr. Kris Dallas to answer questions about your pet's health. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Susan Sikule began Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in 1994, filling a niche in the community to care for feline patients in the capital district. She has specific interests in internal medicine, soft tissue surgery, and holistic medicine including acupuncture.

Dr. Kristina Dallas is a holistic veterinarian who uses a variety of modalities to optimize your pets' health, no matter their life stages. Ancient Arts Veterinary strives to provide individualized holistic care for small and large animal companions.

Now retired from regular practice at Delmar Animal Hospital, Dr. Carrie O'Loughlin is a graduate of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

