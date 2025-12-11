Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst 12/11/25

NYS DEC Jeremy Hutst

NYS DEC Annie Stupik

We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, the Game Management Section Head for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Annie Stupik from DEC’s Wildlife Diversity Section. Ray Graf hosts.

As the DEC's Game Management Section Head, Jeremy facilitates the research, outreach, and management planning for NY’s big game, small game, and furbearing wildlife. Jeremy has been a wildlife biologist in DEC since 2005 and spent the first 17 years of his career coordinating management programs for white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose.

Before joining DEC in 2005, Jeremy researched wintering deer in northern New York, worked on projects with Dall sheep, grizzly bears, and small mammals, and taught high school science in the Dominican Republic. Jeremy received a B.S. in Biology from Houghton College and an M.S. in Wildlife Biology and Management from the State University of New York ‐ College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Annie Stupik started as an invertebrate biologist in DEC’s Wildlife Diversity Section last year. She is responsible for managing New York’s freshwater mussel program and is currently developing conservation projects as outlined in New York’s State Wildlife Grant.

Annie received her B.S. from the University of Connecticut and her M.S. from the University of Maine. Prior to her current role, Annie researched moose and winter tick in Maine, assisted with big game management in New York, worked on small mammal and songbird conservation projects in Wyoming, and served in the Peace Corps.