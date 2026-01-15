Tax strategy with Judy Cahee and Dawn Doherty 1/15/26

We welcome back Judy Cahee and Dawn Doherty of BST and Co. to help your tax planning. Ray Graf hosts.

Judy Cahee, a partner at BST, focuses on individual, corporation, partnership, not-for-profits and estate and trust taxation. For over 25 years she has helped clients with their tax consulting and compliance needs. The Albany Business Review recognized Judy in their annual Forty Under 40 list in 2012.

Dawn Doherty is a Certified Public Accountant and Tax Partner at BST. She has over 35 years of accounting and tax experience providing tax consultation, planning, compliance, and tax accounting services in addition to tax controversy services. Dawn started her career with the Internal Revenue Service, where she nearly 20 years.