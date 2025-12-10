Stamps and Coins 12/10/25

Stamp and coin collecting is on the agenda today. Bob Scott and David Tripp return to take your questions. Ray Graf hosts.

Give us a call at 2pm. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

David Tripp is the former director of Sotheby's Coin, Tapestry, and Musical Instrument Departments. He's the author of "Illegal Tender: Gold, Greed, and the Mystery of the Lost 1933 Double Eagle."

Bob Scott was a curator to a private collection, senior technical specialist at Christie's, and head of the stamp departments at Sotheby's and Bonhams. He is currently a private consultant.

As noted during the show, David and Bob can be reached directly at coinandstampguys@berk.com.