Vox Pop

Science Forum 11/26/25

Published November 26, 2025 at 1:42 PM EST
WAMC

Our favorite brainiacs are back to provide answers to your scientific conundrums. Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Joining us today:

  • Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
  • Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
  • Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years

