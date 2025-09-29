Medical Monday 9/29/25: Brain and Spine Health

Dr. Gary Kocharian and Dr. Jon Lebovitz of Nuvance Health join us to discuss a range of conditions and treatments related to the brain, neck and spine. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time (2pm) is 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Gary Kocharian is a fellowship-trained neurosurgeon who treats diseases of the brain and spine. He specializes in minimally invasive treatment of brain aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, and fistulas, as well as the treatment of carotid artery disease and stroke. His focused neurosurgical training also includes surgical management of brain and spine tumors, as well as open and minimally invasive treatments for degenerative spine disease.

Dr. Jonathon Lebovitz is a fellowship-trained neurosurgeon who specializes in cerebrovascular neurosurgery. He has a particular focus on minimally invasive techniques and brought radial neuro interventions to his practice in Fairfield County for both diagnostic procedures as well as the treatment of stroke and brain aneurysms. He also focuses on the treatment of degenerative spine and traumatic injuries to the brain and spine.