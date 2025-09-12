Food Friday 9/12/25: Garlic, garlic and more garlic!

Image courtesy of The Kiwanis Club of Saugerties Hudson Valley Garlic Fest's 2025 poster

The annual Hudson Valley Garlic Fest is happening September 27 and 28 in Saugerties, NY. In celebration, we offer you this splendidly odorous edition of Food Friday. Samantha Simmons hosts.

Tony and Bailey Carlotto of Rolling Rock Salt, Raema Rotindo of Rockerbox Spice Company, Tom Holmes from Holmquest Farm Market and Greenhouse and Pat Praetorius from the Hudson Valley Garlic Fest join us to take your calls.

What is your favorite garlic recipe? Call! 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Since 1989 the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival™ has been a fun celebration of the harvest of what garlic aficionados lovingly refer to as the ”stinking rose.”

The HVGF features dozens of garlic growers, food vendors, crafts and entertainment. It happens at the Cantine Veterans Memorial Complex, Washington Avenue Extension, Saugerties, NY 12477.