© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC FM will periodically be on low power for tower maintenance
Vox Pop

Automotive repair with Gordon Fricke 5/13/25

Published May 13, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

Whatever you drive, whether it's a state of the art EV, or an old gas guzzler, it's driving season! Gordon Fricke is back to offer automotive maintenance and repair advice. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

A 30+ year veteran of the auto repair industry, Gordon Fricke is the owner and operator of Barber and Fricke Automotive, an independent repair, towing and used car facility in Hoosick Falls, New York.

Tags
Vox Pop Gordon Frickeautomotive repair
Related Content