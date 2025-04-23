© 2025
Vox Pop

Stamps and Coins 4/23/25

Published April 23, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC

Bob Scott and David Tripp are back to talk stamp and coin collecting with you. Call with your question at show time, 2pm. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

David Tripp is the former director of Sotheby's Coin, Tapestry, and Musical Instrument Departments. He's the author of "Illegal Tender: Gold, Greed, and the Mystery of the Lost 1933 Double Eagle."

Bob Scott was a curator to a private collection, senior technical specialist at Christie's, and head of the stamp departments at Sotheby's and Bonhams. He is currently a private consultant.

