Food Friday 5/9/25: In the pantry with Jennifer Clair

We welcome back Jennifer Clair, founder of Home Cooking New York. We'll talk about cooking from your pantry - and how to stock your pantry so you have plenty of options when you need a quick meal at the end of the day. Ray Graf hosts.

Courtesy of Home Cooking NY Jennifer Clair

The number to call at show time (2pm) is 1-800-348-2551. Or email voxpop@wamc.org.

Jennifer Clair launched Home Cooking New York in 2002. Before that, she was a Recipe Editor for The Wall Street Journal and a Food Editor at Martha Stewart Living, where she developed cookbooks and managed the Cooking & Entertaining department of marthastewart.com. She graduated from Peter Kump’s New York Cooking School in 1998, after receiving a full James Beard Foundation scholarship.

Jennifer Clair is the author of Six Basic Cooking Techniques: Culinary Essentials for the Home Cook (2018) based on the school’s most popular cooking class..