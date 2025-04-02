Virology with Dr. Eric Yager 4/2/25

Measles and Avian Flu have been in the headlines, and it has been five years since the start of the COVID pandemic. We welcome back Dr. Eric Yager of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. There should be no shortage of topics! Ray Graf hosts.

Eric Yager, Department Chair of Allied Health Sciences at ACPHS, has a PhD in Biomedical Sciences from the University at Albany. He teaches Virology, Biology, Microbiology, and Genetics.