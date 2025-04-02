© 2025
Vox Pop

Virology with Dr. Eric Yager 4/2/25

Published April 2, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
Measles and Avian Flu have been in the headlines, and it has been five years since the start of the COVID pandemic. We welcome back Dr. Eric Yager of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. There should be no shortage of topics! Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Eric Yager, Department Chair of Allied Health Sciences at ACPHS, has a PhD in Biomedical Sciences from the University at Albany. He teaches Virology, Biology, Microbiology, and Genetics.

