Home Improvement with Darren Tracy 3/19/25

Need a little advice about home maintenance and repair? Darren Tracy is back to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Darren Tracy is a licensed professional engineer and master plumber. A certified building analyst, Darren Tracy owns West Branch Engineering, located in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Darren maintains a very helpful YouTube channel. Here's a video from that page.

Darren's Facebook page

