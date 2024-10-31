© 2024
Vox Pop

Writers Forum 10/31/24: Ghost Stories

Published October 31, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC

We talk about writing and the creative process with Barbara Chepaitis, Lale Davidson, and Kelvin Keraga. Today, we talk about ghost stories! Call in and share your story, or ask about the writing process. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Barbara Chepaitis is author of 12 published novels, including her most recent The Aquarius Project, about a young woman who can wish people dead. She'll be telling ghost stories with Whispering Bones this October, and is currently working with some Lithuanian folks on her screenplay, The Amber. She teaches performance and writing at the College of St. Rose.

Lâle Davidson’s novel, Blue Woman Burning, a road-trip in search of family with lashings of the supernatural, will be published this fall by Red Penguin Books. Her short story collection Strange Appetites won the Adirondack Center for Writing’s People’s Choice Award and will be re-released soon. She is a Distinguished Professor of writing at SUNY Adirondack, and recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Scholarship and Creative Activities.

Kelvin Keraga, is an actor, storyteller and writer living in Greenwich, New York. He has produced and performed in Whispering Bones for the last twelve years. Favorite acting roles include Basil in The Diviners, and the Fool in King Lear. He helped save Erica’s baby on All My Children (who unfortunately grew up to be a rather difficult son.)

