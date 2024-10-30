© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Stamps and Coins 10/30/24

Published October 30, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

Bob Scott and David Tripp are back to talk stamp and coin collecting with you. Call with your question at show time, 2pm. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

David Tripp is the former director of Sotheby's Coin, Tapestry, and Musical Instrument Departments. He's the author of "Illegal Tender: Gold, Greed, and the Mystery of the Lost 1933 Double Eagle."

Bob Scott was a curator to a private collection, senior technical specialist at Christie's, and head of the stamp departments at Sotheby's and Bonhams. He is currently a private consultant.

Tags
Vox Pop stampscoins
Related Content
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    History with Kathryn Sheehan 10/2/24
    We welcome back Kathryn Sheehan to dig into the history of our region. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Birding 10/1/24
    Julie Hart and Rich Guthrie are back to answer your questions. Give us a call at show time, 2pm. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Astronomy 9/26/24
    Bob Berman and Dr. Valerie Rapson join us to discuss recent astronomy news and answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More