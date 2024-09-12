© 2024
Vox Pop

Science Forum 9/12/24

Published September 12, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

You have questions? Our team of experts returns to try find answers. Ray Graf hosts.

800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time, 2pm.

Joining us today:

  • Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
  • Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
  • Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
  • Kevin Knuth - Associate Professor of Physics at the University at Albany. His fields of expertise include Information Physics.
