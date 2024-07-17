© 2024
Vox Pop

Travel with Jean Gagnon 7/17/24

Published July 17, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC

We welcome back travel professional Jean Gagnon to take your questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) to ask your question. 1-800-348-2551. Or e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org.

A 40+ year veteran of the travel industry, Jean Gagnon is the president of Plaza Travel Center, a woman-owned business.

Jean has traveled extensively throughout the world and is called upon frequently to share her expertise with the public. She was an adjunct instructor of travel and tourism at University College of Syracuse University and Schenectady County Community College.

Vox Pop travelJean Gagnon
